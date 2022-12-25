National Bankshares Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$106.42 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

