Navcoin (NAV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $835.42

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $835.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114871 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00188577 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00043989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053015 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,145,070 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.