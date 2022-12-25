Nblh 1-Day Volume Hits $11,946.51 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 150% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Nblh has a market cap of $3.60 million and $11,946.51 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nblh token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nblh

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00018 USD and is down -14.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,557.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

