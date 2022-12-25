NEAR Protocol Trading Down 2.5% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00007911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $34.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.32531919 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $24,194,360.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

