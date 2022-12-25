Nebulas Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Nebulas has a market cap of $1.70 million and $174,806.06 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007514 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $872.19 or 0.05189017 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00496220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.