Newton One Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.