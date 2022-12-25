Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $170,050.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $175.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

