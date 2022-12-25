NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.51.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

