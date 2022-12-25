NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Raymond James

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $99.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

