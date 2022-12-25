NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.