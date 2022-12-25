Nkcfo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for 4.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,115,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

TECK stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

