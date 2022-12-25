Nkcfo LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. ProShares Short QQQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

