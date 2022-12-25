Nkcfo LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nkcfo LLC lessened its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

