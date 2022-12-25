Nkcfo LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.7 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of WBD opened at $9.17 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

