Nordea Investment Management AB Has $193.99 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.65% of International Paper worth $193,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $34.73 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.