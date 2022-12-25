Nordea Investment Management AB Has $193.99 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.65% of International Paper worth $193,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.
Shares of IP opened at $34.73 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
