Nordea Investment Management AB Has $231.06 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 173,914 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of American Express worth $231,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

