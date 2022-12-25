Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.57% of Roper Technologies worth $221,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $430.11 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

