Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 277,098 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 277,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.26% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $293,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

