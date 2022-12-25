Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Linde worth $196,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $329.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

