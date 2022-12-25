Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,699 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Middleby were worth $208,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Middleby by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 58.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Middleby to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Middleby Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $132.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.