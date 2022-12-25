Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 530,942 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.92% of Cigna worth $791,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CI opened at $334.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.55.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.