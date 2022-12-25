Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,125 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $318,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

