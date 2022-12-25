Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,785,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $206.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

