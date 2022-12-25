Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.04. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

