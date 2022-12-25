Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 89,630 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,630 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIVG opened at $29.80 on Friday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

