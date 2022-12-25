Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Nutex Health has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

