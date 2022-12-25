Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.5% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 94,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

