Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 226.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 74,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

