Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,953 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

