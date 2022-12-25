Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $643,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

