Oak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 416.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

