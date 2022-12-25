Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,507 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.