Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,223 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42,533.3% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

