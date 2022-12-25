Oak Asset Management LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,565 shares of company stock worth $2,979,551. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

