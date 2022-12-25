OLIO Financial Planning Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,434 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.1% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

