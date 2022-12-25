OLIO Financial Planning Has $2.07 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

Read More

