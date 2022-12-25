OLIO Financial Planning Has $275,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLIO Financial Planning cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

