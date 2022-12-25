OLIO Financial Planning Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

