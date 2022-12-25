OMG Network Market Cap Hits $143.99 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $143.99 million and $11.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000993 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.