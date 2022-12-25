OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $143.02 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00006058 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $143.02 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

