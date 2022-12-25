OMG Network Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $142.51 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

