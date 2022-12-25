ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

