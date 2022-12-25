Ontology Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $138.43 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

