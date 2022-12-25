Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.12

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $13.43. Ooma shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 30,436 shares trading hands.
OOMA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
