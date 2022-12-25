Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.12

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $13.43. Ooma shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 30,436 shares trading hands.

OOMA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Ooma Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 257.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.5% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,409,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 23.5% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,559,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

