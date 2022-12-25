Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $49.38 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.38 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226610 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07292452 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,340,282.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

