OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $63.32 million and $1.10 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

