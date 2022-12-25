Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. Wedbush currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $152,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

