PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.19.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
PAGS stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.