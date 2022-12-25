PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.19.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.