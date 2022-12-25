Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paychex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

