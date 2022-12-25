Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 978 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 978 ($11.88).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.12) to GBX 1,060 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($9.01) to GBX 780 ($9.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.05) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

LON:PSON opened at GBX 937.60 ($11.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2,604.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 946.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 874.27. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 591 ($7.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.22).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

